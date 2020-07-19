Forests Deptt Punjab to plant 37 mln saplings under Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Forests Department Punjab will plant over 37 million saplings under Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020.

Talking to APP, a Forest Deptt spokesman informed that all out efforts would be made to make the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign a success which has been kicked off.

He further said, 363 nurseries and 244 sale points have also been established in the province at district and tehsil level.

He informed 5.5 million saplings would be planted at government forests land and over 1.2 million saplings would be planted at different departments' land including schools, colleges and health. Similarly, over 2.2 million saplings would be provided to different Defence Departments.

The forests department would also try to achieve plantation target of over 28 million at private lands.

He informed that the Forests Department has a stock of over 85 million saplings.

Due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role. Plants of different species were available at the nurseries of the Forest department, he added.

According to Conservator Forests Sheikh Saqib Mehmood, the department would try to plant maximum saplings during Monsoon season in Rawalpindi circle.

Divisional forest officers and other concerned had been directed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign, he said.

On the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation had been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which was basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

The Conservator said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which would be inspected by the senior forest officers.

All necessary arrangements had also been made to make the Monsoon plantation program a success which would continue till September 15, he added.

He said, the Forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles. The Forests contribute to the many complex processes that are responsible for recycling carbon and water. They also regulate water flows and protect soils, he added.

He informed that the department achieved over 91 percent plantation target of Rawalpindi district, set forspring season 2020 as the department planted over 10.960 million saplings against the target of 12 million.