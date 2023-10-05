Open Menu

Forests Jewel Of Earth, Says ACS South

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Forests jewel of earth, says ACS South

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar has said that the forests were the beauty of the universe and jewel of earth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar has said that the forests were the beauty of the universe and jewel of earth.

He expressed these views during the inauguration of the tree-plantation drive at Lal Sohanra National Park Bahawalpur as 2500 saplings were planted on the first day. Secretary Forest and Wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi was also accompanied by him.

Secretary Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Services Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Irrigation Abdul Khaliq Razzaqi and others also took part in the campaign and planted saplings.

ACS South Punjab while addressing the ceremony said that Pakistan was facing adverse effects of climate change and that last year's flood due to heavy rains was also the result of climate change.

He said the global temperature was increasing which poses serious threats to the whole world.

He said that the adverse effects of climate change could be minimised by increasing forests. Saqib said that it was necessary to have forests on 25 per cent land of any country while unfortunately, the ratio of forests in Pakistan is less than five per cent.

Secretary Forest and Wildlife Sarfraz Khan Magsi while giving a briefing to ACS said that Lal Sohanra Park was spread over an area of 162,000 acres of land and 65 kilometres long fence was being installed around the park to permanently end the illegal hunting.

He said the Patisar lake in the park was spread over an area of ?? 4700 acres which has been made a habitat for local and visiting birds.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Flood Bahawalpur Nasir Jamal Rains

Recent Stories

EWEC, Masdar sign landmark purchase agreement for ..

1 minute ago
 DC orders daily operations to control prices, encr ..

DC orders daily operations to control prices, encroachment, begging

5 minutes ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) marks Salam Teachers ..

Women University Multan (WUM) marks Salam Teachers' Day

5 minutes ago
 Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid ..

Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid crisis due to evolving global ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative ..

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance bilater ..

16 minutes ago
Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, ..

Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, power plants, CPEC: Raja Riaz

11 minutes ago
 GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating cor ..

GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating corruption

11 minutes ago
 Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

21 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry expedites implementation of deve ..

Planning Ministry expedites implementation of development projects being execute ..

4 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties betwe ..

High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

21 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 1 ..

Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 16

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan