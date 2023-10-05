Forests jewel of earth, says ACS South

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar has said that the forests were the beauty of the universe and jewel of earth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar has said that the forests were the beauty of the universe and jewel of earth.

He expressed these views during the inauguration of the tree-plantation drive at Lal Sohanra National Park Bahawalpur as 2500 saplings were planted on the first day. Secretary Forest and Wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi was also accompanied by him.

Secretary Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Services Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Irrigation Abdul Khaliq Razzaqi and others also took part in the campaign and planted saplings.

ACS South Punjab while addressing the ceremony said that Pakistan was facing adverse effects of climate change and that last year's flood due to heavy rains was also the result of climate change.

He said the global temperature was increasing which poses serious threats to the whole world.

He said that the adverse effects of climate change could be minimised by increasing forests. Saqib said that it was necessary to have forests on 25 per cent land of any country while unfortunately, the ratio of forests in Pakistan is less than five per cent.

Secretary Forest and Wildlife Sarfraz Khan Magsi while giving a briefing to ACS said that Lal Sohanra Park was spread over an area of 162,000 acres of land and 65 kilometres long fence was being installed around the park to permanently end the illegal hunting.

He said the Patisar lake in the park was spread over an area of ?? 4700 acres which has been made a habitat for local and visiting birds.

APP/sak