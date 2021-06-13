Forests of lower Chitral catch fire: Forest Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) ::The large number of forests over 100 acres of trees caught fire due to extreme heat, the official of the forest department said here on Sunday.

The fire has engulfed more than 100 acres of trees, an official of the Rescue 1122, engaged in dose-off the fire said.

The official of the forest department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disclosed that the flames damaged precious pine and cedar trees and the wildlife is also at risk due to the blaze.

He informed that rescue and forest department personnel were busy putting out the fire.

When contacted the district administration, an official said that the affected areas include barrier and deep forests and the nearby forest is also feared to be involved, however, the officials of the Rescue 1122 team alongside the forest department are being engaged in putting out the fire by protecting the precious forests from the fire.