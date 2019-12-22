Forests only solution to prevent climate change consequences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The experts on Sunday said the growing maximum forest cover was a shortest possible solution to prevent the worst consequences of climate change.

Talking to APP, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) senior official Nasimur Rehman said that through effective mitigation and adaptation measures Pakistan could combat climate change issues to save its future generation.

He said that quick forestation was the only solution to our environmental problems.

According to the UN Environment's Emissions Gap Report, there was a "catastrophic climate gap" between the commitments that countries had made under the Paris Climate Agreement could clearly be witnessed, and the emissions reductions which required to avoid the worst consequences of global warming.

He said that with massive deforestation each year, our ability to control dangerous climate change effects was becoming more difficult.

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) official sources said that Pakistan's efforts and contribution to combat climate change such as billion-tree tsunami, growing mangrove forest cover, Clean & Green Pakistan programme, Pakistan's recharge programme acquired global recognition and appreciation at world forums.