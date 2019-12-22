UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forests Only Solution To Prevent Climate Change Consequences

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Forests only solution to prevent climate change consequences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The experts on Sunday said the growing maximum forest cover was a shortest possible solution to prevent the worst consequences of climate change.

Talking to APP, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) senior official Nasimur Rehman said that through effective mitigation and adaptation measures Pakistan could combat climate change issues to save its future generation.

He said that quick forestation was the only solution to our environmental problems.

According to the UN Environment's Emissions Gap Report, there was a "catastrophic climate gap" between the commitments that countries had made under the Paris Climate Agreement could clearly be witnessed, and the emissions reductions which required to avoid the worst consequences of global warming.

He said that with massive deforestation each year, our ability to control dangerous climate change effects was becoming more difficult.

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) official sources said that Pakistan's efforts and contribution to combat climate change such as billion-tree tsunami, growing mangrove forest cover, Clean & Green Pakistan programme, Pakistan's recharge programme acquired global recognition and appreciation at world forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami World United Nations Paris Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

13 minutes ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa hails achievements of Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Oasis Hospital in Al Ain renamed &#039;Kanad Hospi ..

2 hours ago

FNC Education Affairs Committee discusses draft fe ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.