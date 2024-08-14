Open Menu

Forever Panel QAU Celebrates Independence By Planting A Tree

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Forever Panel QAU celebrates Independence by planting a tree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the occasion of Independence Day, Quaidians Forever Panel, QAU Alumni, Department of Earth Sciences, OGDCL, Green Vision Synergy Foundation, along with faculty, employees, and students of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, gathered at the New Administration Block to celebrate by planting fruit trees.

This initiative 'Green QAU - Strong QAU' highlights the university's commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, a candidate for the post of General Secretary, took this opportunity to announce the establishment of an Olive Orchard within the university.

In addition, he pledged to solarise two university hostels, further contributing to the sustainability efforts of the university.

These initiatives aim to enhance the ecological footprint of Quaid-i-Azam University and strengthen its commitment to a green future.

