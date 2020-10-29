Forex figure $ 19.29605 bn

UrduPoint.com
Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 19.29605 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 19.29605 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Oct.23, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank amounted $ 12,121.5 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $ 7,175 million.

During the week ending Oct.23, SBP reserves increased by $ 55 million to$ 12,121.5 million.

