Forex figure $19.35306 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.35306 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Oct.29, the foreign reserves held by State Bank amounted $12,182.6 million and the net foreign reserves holding with commercial banks were $7,171 million.

During the week ending Oct.29, SBP reserves increased by $ 61 million to $12,182.6 million.