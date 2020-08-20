UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forex Figure $19.65505 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Forex figure $19.65505 bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.65505 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.65505 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement here on Thursday said that August 13, the foreign reserves holding by SBP were $12,608.

4 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks amounted $7,047.1 million.

During the week ending August 13, SBP reserves increased by $139.1 million to $12,608.4 million. This increase in reserves is mainly attributed to proceed of $249.4 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Over this period, SBP also made government external debt repayments of $151 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

