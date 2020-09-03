Forex figure $ 19.84208 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 19.84208 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Aug.28, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank amounted to $ 12,712.

7 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial banks figured $ 7,130.1 million.

During the week ending on 28-August-2020, SBP reserves increased by $ 71.9 million to $ 12,712.7 million.