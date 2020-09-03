UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forex Figure $ 19.84208 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

Forex figure $ 19.84208 bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 19.84208 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 19.84208 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Aug.28, the foreign reserves holding with State Bank amounted to $ 12,712.

7 million and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial banks figured $ 7,130.1 million.

During the week ending on 28-August-2020, SBP reserves increased by $ 71.9 million to $ 12,712.7 million.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting i ..

16 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of admi ..

16 minutes ago

US Military Selects 5 New Sites for Next Phase COV ..

16 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.