Forex figure $ 19.90609 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90609 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on November 6, the foreign reserves holding by SBP amounted $12,740.5 million.

The net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks were $7,166.4 million.

During the week ending on November 6, SBP reserves increased by $558 million to $12,740.5 million.

The increase in reserves was mainly attributed to receipt of $500 million as Government of Pakistan loan proceeds.