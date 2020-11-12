UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forex Figure $ 19.90609 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

Forex figure $ 19.90609 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90609 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90609 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on November 6, the foreign reserves holding by SBP amounted $12,740.5 million.

The net foreign reserves with Commercial Banks were $7,166.4 million.

During the week ending on November 6, SBP reserves increased by $558 million to $12,740.5 million.

The increase in reserves was mainly attributed to receipt of $500 million as Government of Pakistan loan proceeds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan State Bank Of Pakistan November Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

6 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

7 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

7 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

7 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

7 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.