Forex figure $ 20.24108 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 20.24108 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Nov.27, the foreign reserves holding by State Bank amounted $ 13,110.

9 million. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 7,130.9 million.

During the week ending Nov.27, SBP reserves decreased by $ 305 million to $ 13,110.9 million due to external debt repayments.