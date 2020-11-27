UrduPoint.com
Forex Figure $20.55204 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:14 AM

Forex figure $20.55204 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 20.55204 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $ 20.55204 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on Nov.26, the foreign reserves holding by SBP amounted $13,415.

5 million.

The net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $7,136.9 million.

During the week ending Nov.20, SBP reserves increased by $484 million to $13,415.5 million, due to Government of Pakistan official inflows.

