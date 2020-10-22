Forex Stand At $ 19.30106 Bn
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.30106 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.
SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on Oct.16, the foreign reserves holding by State Bank amounted $ 12,066.
6 million. And, the net foreign reserves by commercial banks were $ 7,235 million.
During the week ending October 16, SBP reserves increased by $268 million to $12,066.6 million, due to Government of Pakistan official inflows.