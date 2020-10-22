UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forex Stand At $ 19.30106 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:04 PM

Forex stand at $ 19.30106 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.30106 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.30106 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on Oct.16, the foreign reserves holding by State Bank amounted $ 12,066.

6 million. And, the net foreign reserves by commercial banks were $ 7,235 million.

During the week ending October 16, SBP reserves increased by $268 million to $12,066.6 million, due to Government of Pakistan official inflows.

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank October Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

21 minutes ago

US Working on Sanctioning Myanmar Officials for Op ..

21 minutes ago

Barbarians' Covid breach puts England game in doub ..

21 minutes ago

If Russia Wanted to Poison Navalny Would Never Let ..

24 minutes ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.