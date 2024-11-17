Forging new paths: Green Tourism, GRCP partner for sustainable cultural preservation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Gandhara Resource Centre Pakistan (GRCP), a flagship project of the Center for Culture and Development (C2D), hosted a meeting with Lt. General (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan, Managing Director of Green Tourism, to explore a mutual partnership.

The meeting focused on building an alliance to advance eco-friendly tourism and community development in the region, said a press release.

Lt. Gen. (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan, was welcomed at GRCP’s Taxila Garden premises by a team comprising Sara Mehmood, Team Lead; Waqar Haider Awan, Member Advisory Committee; Riaz Ahmed, Program Coordinator; Sohail Ahmed, Manager, Media & Communications; Iftikhar Ahmed, Sculptor and Heritage Conservator; and Iftikhar Uddin Siddique, Community Outreach Officer.

Discussions revolved around strategies to promote Gandhara’s archaeology, focussing on key priorities, including eco-friendly tourism initiatives as business model initiatives to attract local and international visitors.

Lt. Gen. (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan proposed collaboration to GRCP in alignment with Green Tourism’s vision to integrate tourism with heritage conservation and community empowerment.

Further, he extended his cooperation to GRCP to achieve the mutual objectives of both entities.