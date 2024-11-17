Forging New Paths: Green Tourism, GRCP Partner For Sustainable Cultural Preservation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Gandhara Resource Centre Pakistan (GRCP), a flagship project of the Center for Culture and Development (C2D), hosted a meeting with Lt. General (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan, Managing Director of Green Tourism, to explore a mutual partnership.
The meeting focused on building an alliance to advance eco-friendly tourism and community development in the region, said a press release.
Lt. Gen. (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan, was welcomed at GRCP’s Taxila Garden premises by a team comprising Sara Mehmood, Team Lead; Waqar Haider Awan, Member Advisory Committee; Riaz Ahmed, Program Coordinator; Sohail Ahmed, Manager, Media & Communications; Iftikhar Ahmed, Sculptor and Heritage Conservator; and Iftikhar Uddin Siddique, Community Outreach Officer.
Discussions revolved around strategies to promote Gandhara’s archaeology, focussing on key priorities, including eco-friendly tourism initiatives as business model initiatives to attract local and international visitors.
Lt. Gen. (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan proposed collaboration to GRCP in alignment with Green Tourism’s vision to integrate tourism with heritage conservation and community empowerment.
Further, he extended his cooperation to GRCP to achieve the mutual objectives of both entities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah observed2 minutes ago
-
Smoky vehicles fined22 minutes ago
-
Wheat growers urged to use nitro-phos22 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court32 minutes ago
-
30 brick kilns demolished32 minutes ago
-
Police, PFA foils unhygienic meat supply, one held32 minutes ago
-
Cross Firing: Accused wanted in 44 cases killed42 minutes ago
-
Accused in police custody injured by firing of own accomplices52 minutes ago
-
Five illegal oil agencies owners held52 minutes ago
-
Role of diet & nutrition in cancer: A pathway to prevention and support1 hour ago
-
Unknown corpse recovered from canal1 hour ago