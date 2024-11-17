Open Menu

Forging New Paths: Green Tourism, GRCP Partner For Sustainable Cultural Preservation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Forging new paths: Green Tourism, GRCP partner for sustainable cultural preservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Gandhara Resource Centre Pakistan (GRCP), a flagship project of the Center for Culture and Development (C2D), hosted a meeting with Lt. General (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan, Managing Director of Green Tourism, to explore a mutual partnership.

The meeting focused on building an alliance to advance eco-friendly tourism and community development in the region, said a press release.

Lt. Gen. (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan, was welcomed at GRCP’s Taxila Garden premises by a team comprising Sara Mehmood, Team Lead; Waqar Haider Awan, Member Advisory Committee; Riaz Ahmed, Program Coordinator; Sohail Ahmed, Manager, Media & Communications; Iftikhar Ahmed, Sculptor and Heritage Conservator; and Iftikhar Uddin Siddique, Community Outreach Officer.

Discussions revolved around strategies to promote Gandhara’s archaeology, focussing on key priorities, including eco-friendly tourism initiatives as business model initiatives to attract local and international visitors.

Lt. Gen. (R) Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan proposed collaboration to GRCP in alignment with Green Tourism’s vision to integrate tourism with heritage conservation and community empowerment.

Further, he extended his cooperation to GRCP to achieve the mutual objectives of both entities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Alliance Taxila Iftikhar Ahmed Sohail Ahmed Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

18 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

19 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

19 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

22 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

22 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

22 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

22 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan