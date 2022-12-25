Forging unity best way to pay homage to Jinnah: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman has said the best way to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among ourselves for the sake of integrity and dignity of the country.

In a message on the eve of birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here, on Saturday, he said we should not let the enemy succeed in their evil designs. He said the best way to pay tributes to the founder of Pakistan is to follow his guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.

Baligh ur Rehman said due to the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the efforts and sacrifices of our forefathers, we are breathing in a free country and it is our duty to play our role in the development and stability of the country.