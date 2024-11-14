Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A delegation of investors led by Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League Europe Saeed Khurram Shah met Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Asia's number one YouTubers Chhota Bhai and Bara Bhai were also included in the delegation. In the meeting held at Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Road Gulberg, investment opportunities in Punjab, party affairs and issues of overseas Pakistanis were discussed. The delegation included overseas Pakistani investors living in the United Arab Emirates and Europe, Mirza Rauf Baig, Mirza Farooq Baig, Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Mirza Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhry Umar Bashir and others. Investors expressed their interest in investing in various sectors of Punjab.

The delegation also met Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and enquired about his health. On this occasion Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain directed to activate party fully in Europe and United Arab Emirates.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors of Punjab. The Chinese company AIKO is starting assembling and manufacturing of solar panels in Punjab. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the Punjab government is focusing on the promotion of quality technical education.

Under the Chief Minister Skill Development Program, modern IT short courses are being provided free of cost to the youth, he added.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that due to efforts of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, a new act has been passed by the National Assembly to solve the property problems of overseas Pakistanis. Under the new law, special courts will be formed to decide property cases within 90 days, he said and added, "Overseas Pakistanis are our valuable assets, they have a key position in the national economy." Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that a world-class sewage system is being brought in Gujarat. New industrial estate on an area of 300 acres ,safe city project and business facilitation center is being made in Gujarat. The provincial minister invited the delegation to invest in Garment City and the new industrial estate of Gujarat.

The members of the delegation said that they were happy to see a favorable environment for investment in Punjab, adding that they will invest in Punjab to provide employment to the people.

The delegation thanked Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Chaudhry Salik Hussain for bringing new act regarding property issues of overseas.