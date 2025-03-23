Open Menu

Formal Campaign Being Conducted To Promote Early Cotton Sowing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that for the first time in Punjab a formal campaign is being conducted to promote early cotton sowing.

He presided over the review meeting on the target for early cotton sowing here on Sunday. Punjab Agriculture (Extension) DG Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed the meeting on the progress of early cotton sowing.

The secretary said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty, target to achieve early sowing of cotton on one million acres would be achieved. He further announced that financial assistance would be provided to farmers who would complete early cotton sowing by March 31.

Under this initiative, farmers cultivating early cotton on five acres or more would receive cash assistance of Rs 25,000.

The registration process for farmers opting for early cotton sowing was ongoing and a verification form would be prepared to inspect the cultivated areas, he added.

The Secretary also commended the role of field formations in ensuring the success of this campaign and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing efforts.

