Formal Naval Chief Admiral Yastur Ul Haq Laid To Rest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik, was laid to rest here Wednesday. A large number of retired and serving armed services officials, as well as civilians, attended the late Admiral’s funeral prayers, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy)
The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for the departed soul.
Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik had a distinguished naval career spanning over four decades. He had the honor of participating in the 1965 and 1971 Pakistan-India wars. He served as the Chief of the Naval Staff from 1988 to 1991. Throughout his career, the Admiral displayed dynamic leadership, impeccable moral character, exceptional professional competence, and the highest sense of responsibility.
He joined the Pakistan Navy in September 1951 and completed his initial training at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, UK.
He was a graduate of the PAF Staff College and the National Defence University.
Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik held an illustrious record in command and staff assignments, both afloat and ashore. Notably, he commanded Pakistan Navy Fleet and served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. Additionally, he served as Chairman of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.
In recognition of his meritorious services and outstanding performance, the Admiral was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat.
Floral wreaths, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, other services chiefs, senior naval officers, and notable civilians, were laid on the Admiral’s grave.
