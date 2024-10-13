Formal PT Shows Fade In Govt Schools In South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Once-popular Physical Training (PT) shows in government high and middle schools
have disappeared completely in south Punjab.
These shows, once a vibrant part of school life, are now rarely seen. Despite the
presence of Physical Education Teachers (PETs), PT activities have largely faded.
In past decades, PT shows were held during annual events and the practice sessions
used to held regularly. Schools organized these shows to promote physical fitness,
discipline and sportsmanship. Students performed synchronized exercises, which
impressed students, parents and visitors alike. PT shows were a proud tradition
in both high and middle schools. Muhammad Hanif, a long-serving teacher, recalls
the impact of PT shows and stated "PT shows brought excitement and energy to
the students,".
Similarly, "These taught students discipline and teamwork, and parents loved them."
The decline in PT shows has left a noticeable gap in school life. These performances
helped develops a sense of unity and pride among students.
Despite this, many schools have gradually sidelined physical education and engaged
PET in teaching some other subjects. So, a growing focus on academics has led to the
neglect of PT activities. Schools prioritize exam results over physical fitness and social
development. "Schools now focus solely on studies," said Mr Sajjad, another teacher.
"They forget that PT shows developed both body and mind", he added.
The lack of physical activity in schools is concerning for many reasons. PT shows kept
students physically fit and mentally sharp. Regular exercise improves health and reduces
stress. "These activities weren’t just fun," said Muhammad Imran, another teacher.
"These helped students stay healthy and handle stress better."
Parents, too, are disappointed with the decline of PT shows. They enjoyed watching
their children perform with pride and coordination. The shows were often community
events that brought families together. "We miss those days," said Amjid Suelman,
a citizen of MDA Chowk. "PT shows built character and taught our kids important values."
Local citizens also attended these shows and appreciated the students' efforts. Schools
became hubs of activity during PT performances, attracting community interest.
However, official sources commenting of Physical Education, stated that School Olympics
have been being organized for last three years. The official sources stated that Formal
Physical Education would also be discussed in meeting of the high-ups soon. The
official sources also acknowledge the importance of the PT show.
They also recalled that it had remained regular part of the school functions. It was a good
tradition which needed to be re-introduced, they concluded.
