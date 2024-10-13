Open Menu

Formal PT Shows Fade In Govt Schools In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Formal PT Shows fade in govt schools in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Once-popular Physical Training (PT) shows in government high and middle schools

have disappeared completely in south Punjab.

These shows, once a vibrant part of school life, are now rarely seen. Despite the

presence of Physical Education Teachers (PETs), PT activities have largely faded.

In past decades, PT shows were held during annual events and the practice sessions

used to held regularly. Schools organized these shows to promote physical fitness,

discipline and sportsmanship. Students performed synchronized exercises, which

impressed students, parents and visitors alike. PT shows were a proud tradition

in both high and middle schools. Muhammad Hanif, a long-serving teacher, recalls

the impact of PT shows and stated "PT shows brought excitement and energy to

the students,".

Similarly, "These taught students discipline and teamwork, and parents loved them."

The decline in PT shows has left a noticeable gap in school life. These performances

helped develops a sense of unity and pride among students.

Despite this, many schools have gradually sidelined physical education and engaged

PET in teaching some other subjects. So, a growing focus on academics has led to the

neglect of PT activities. Schools prioritize exam results over physical fitness and social

development. "Schools now focus solely on studies," said Mr Sajjad, another teacher.

"They forget that PT shows developed both body and mind", he added.

The lack of physical activity in schools is concerning for many reasons. PT shows kept

students physically fit and mentally sharp. Regular exercise improves health and reduces

stress. "These activities weren’t just fun," said Muhammad Imran, another teacher.

"These helped students stay healthy and handle stress better."

Parents, too, are disappointed with the decline of PT shows. They enjoyed watching

their children perform with pride and coordination. The shows were often community

events that brought families together. "We miss those days," said Amjid Suelman,

a citizen of MDA Chowk. "PT shows built character and taught our kids important values."

Local citizens also attended these shows and appreciated the students' efforts. Schools

became hubs of activity during PT performances, attracting community interest.

However, official sources commenting of Physical Education, stated that School Olympics

have been being organized for last three years. The official sources stated that Formal

Physical Education would also be discussed in meeting of the high-ups soon. The

official sources also acknowledge the importance of the PT show.

They also recalled that it had remained regular part of the school functions. It was a good

tradition which needed to be re-introduced, they concluded.

