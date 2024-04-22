Open Menu

Formal Welcome Ceremony For Iranian President Held In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

The event featured a guard of honor by the armed forces and the playing of both countries’ anthems.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) A formal ceremony welcoming Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi took place at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The event featured a guard of honor by the armed forces and the playing of both countries’ anthems.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced his cabinet members to the Iranian President, who also participated in planting a sapling at the Prime Minister’s House in observance of International Earth Day.

Besides it, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with President Raisi to discuss bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and global developments, underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthening ties and pursuing peaceful resolutions to regional challenges.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Event Cabinet

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

2 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

17 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

17 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

18 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

19 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

19 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan