Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

The event featured a guard of honor by the armed forces and the playing of both countries’ anthems.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) A formal ceremony welcoming Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi took place at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced his cabinet members to the Iranian President, who also participated in planting a sapling at the Prime Minister’s House in observance of International Earth Day.

Besides it, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with President Raisi to discuss bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and global developments, underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthening ties and pursuing peaceful resolutions to regional challenges.