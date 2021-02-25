Formation of Administration Committee by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah has said that the distinguished status of the Arts Council today is due to the significant role of my colleagues who have remained steadfast in every difficult hour.

He said that all the 17 committees of the Arts Council would be accommodated by the workers who have been playing a permanent active role for a long-time, said a statement on Thursday.

He hoped that the consultation of the members of the committee would further improve the programs.

Addressing the meeting, Irfanullah Khan, Chairman, Administration Committee, said that the international recognition of the Arts Council headed by Muhammad Ahmad Shah is a source of pride for all of us.

Members of Governing Body Saadat Jafari, Iqbal Latif, Shakeel Khan, Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Dr. Huma Mir, and Executive Director Nadeem Zafar were also present on the occasion.

Anjum Chandna has been nominated as Vice-Chairperson, Jaffar Aziz as Coordinator, Shabnam Niazi as Admin, Abdul Sattar Mandra, and Ghulam Muhammad Bengali as members of the Committee.