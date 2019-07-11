Formation of Dist Overseas Pakistanis Committees good step: Commissioner OPC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari chaired a meeting to review the weekly progress , here on Thursday.

Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ahsan Waheed briefed about the performance, resolved complaints, ongoing development in resolution of complaints and other administrative issues.

A comprehensive policy has been devised to resolve the pending complaints at the earliest, Commissioner OPC said and added that constitution of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) is a positive step towards expeditious disposal of pending complaints.

The commissioner OPC instructed all the dealing officers to keep a close liaison with their respective Deputy Commissioners regularly.

Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari while highlighting the use of Information Technology instructed the dealing officers to create WhatsApp group for close coordination with concerned people.

Dealing Officers were also directed to resolve the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis received via PM's Pakistan Citizens Portal on priority basis by effective follow-up with their concerned Districts/Departments.