Formation Of First Dispute Resolution Council Lauded

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set up the first-ever dispute resolution council (DRC) in Tehsil Landi Kotal of the Khyber District to provide a formal forum for settling a dispute outside a courtroom.

The EVAW/G Alliance Khyber Chapter and Blue Veins, a local NGO working for the empowerment of women in the region, collectively lauded the efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Saleem Abbas Kulachi and Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan for this ground-breaking initiative, said a press release.

21 members of the newly established DRC, including a woman from District Khyber, took oath on Thursday, December 8, in an inauguration ceremony attended by diverse stakeholders.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have expressed their wholehearted support for the inclusion of women in the newly established DRC in Khyber District as a significant development and groundbreaking shift from the historical norms where dispute resolution and the jirga system were predominantly male domains.

This 21-member Council, notably including Amna Afridi, symbolizes a progressive step towards inclusive decision-making and dispute resolution.

Afridi, representing the EVAW/G Alliance Khyber, brings an essential female perspective to the Council, setting a precedent for future endeavours.

“The formation of the DRC is a significant advancement in empowering women within the community. It offers them a platform to voice their concerns, ensuring their participation in the societal and legal processes,” said Amna.

The DRC's role in dispute resolution is crucial in fostering a fair and just society where the rights and voices of women are respected and heard.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager of Blue Veins, emphasizes the importance of capacity building for the DRCs. He said, "To truly serve their purpose, DRCs must be designed to be women-friendly and accessible. Women should be able to approach these councils without fear or hesitation, ensuring their rightful place in the dispute resolution process."

Echoing the sentiment, Usman Afridi, a social activist, urges the expansion of the DRCs to all Tehsils with the inclusion of women of the Khyber District. "The inclusion of more women in the DRCs is not just a necessity but a mandate for equitable representation and justice," he added.

