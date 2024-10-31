Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that judicial commission would be constituted in next week to strengthen the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that judicial commission would be constituted in next week to strengthen the system.

The constitutional amendment and judicial reforms would help provide speedy justice to people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about appointment of judges, he said, there is a mechanism on the appointment of judges. He, however said that senior most judges would be appointed for running the affairs of the commission.

To a question about role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI leadership had been playing negative role against the state institutions. To another question, he said, no one is allowed to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

To another question about 27th amendment, he said that consensus would be developed to amend the laws. He said that 26th amendment has been passed with the support of the political parties.