Formation of land acquisition panel directed for Dasu Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohistan for formation of a committee for land acquisition for Dasu Dam immediately to address the apprehensions of the locals and resolve their problems and furnish report within a period of one month.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting with representative delegation of Kohistan in his office at Abbottabad. General Manager (GM) WAPDA Anwar-ul-Haq, Social Safeguard Brig: Khalid Jadoon, Colonel (Retd) Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohistan Upper, Mohammad Arif Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Hazara said that Dasu Hydropower Project is the backbone of progress and development of Kohistan and the local residents are interested in the achievement of that goal, and they would support government in the construction of the project.

He further said that the project would prove a milestone in the development of Kohistan and its construction would usher an era of progress and development and generate employment opportunities in the area.

He said that other facilities including the establishment of vocational institutes other facilities in health, education, communication and drinking water sectors would also be initiated in the area, The commissioner said that solution of problems is always sorted out through negotiations and problems are never solved through protest, rather it complicates the matters further.

He invited them to join hands with the efforts of the administration as they enjoy the status of bridge between the government and public.

He assured them that the resolution of their problems is their duty and assured the delegation of addressing all their genuine problems and difficulties.

He further assured the delegation of the provision of facilities like those given to the affectees of Basha Dam for their re-settlement. He directed the concerned departments for starting work on projects of roads, education, health and drinking water sectors with immediate effect.

The commissioner said that in recruitment first priority would be given to educated youth of Kohistan. He said that the acceleration of the pace of work on various projects would generate employment opportunities and maximum number of people would be recruited on merit.