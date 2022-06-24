UrduPoint.com

Formation Of Province For South Punjab's People As Per Constitution: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the government was considering on the establishment of a new province as per South Punjab people's desire.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, who is also the Federal minister of law & justice, speaking on a point of public importance raised by Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, said the decision to form a new province would be made in the light of the Constitution and after taking the parliament on board on the subject.

Tarar said it was another positive proposal to establish a special economic zone in South Punjab.

He said South Punjab was an arable land and there should be agro-based industries for adding value to the products in a bid to increase the exports of Pakistan in the International market.

He further said there was a lot of potential particularly in the sector of floating fish farming, adding that It should also be promoted in the area on the scientific lines, he added.

The minister lamented that the dual educational system had produced two types of generation in the society, one which was getting education from private institutions and the second from regular conventional educational system.

He expressed his fear that if we kept on privatizing this sector, almost 70 percent population of the country would be deprived from the education.

He said he would take up this issue in the federal cabinet meeting as it was the responsibility of the state to provide education and right to education.

Meanwhile, Senator Irfan Ul Siddiqui of PML-N, responding to Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan's query about the talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, said they were started by the previous government.

Defining the PML-N government's policy about talks with TTP, he made it clear that it would not keep it secret and everything would be brought before the parliament.

