Formation of Punjab Local Govt. Finance Commission approved

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of the Punjab cabinet, with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, Tuesday approved the formation of Punjab Local Government Finance Commission

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) A meeting of the Punjab cabinet, with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, Tuesday approved the formation of Punjab Local Government Finance Commission.The cabinet also endorsed the decision of establishment of session court at District Kasur Tehsil Kot Rada Kishan and Kot Moman.

The chief minister Usman Bazdar presided over the meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office.CM Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to constitute a comprehensive mechanism for controlling price hike while the district administration should also ensure strict monitoring of items' rates.

He said price control magistrates should proactively perform and rate lists should be conspicuously displayed at all shops.

The Returning Officers will announce the results and in case of any complaint, election tribunal will decide the matter under the Election Act.

The meeting approved amendments to Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act, 2019. He asked ministers to fully take part in public service. He said that LG system would be helpful in empowerment of the people at the grassroots level as it has been designed in accordance with the needs of the time.It was also decided in meeting that recommendation regarding amendments in Oil & Gas Regularity Authority Ordinance 2002 would be forwarded to federal government.