UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formation Of Punjab Local Govt. Finance Commission Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:21 AM

Formation of Punjab Local Govt. Finance Commission approved

A meeting of the Punjab cabinet, with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, Tuesday approved the formation of Punjab Local Government Finance Commission

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) A meeting of the Punjab cabinet, with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, Tuesday approved the formation of Punjab Local Government Finance Commission.The cabinet also endorsed the decision of establishment of session court at District Kasur Tehsil Kot Rada Kishan and Kot Moman.

The chief minister Usman Bazdar presided over the meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office.CM Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to constitute a comprehensive mechanism for controlling price hike while the district administration should also ensure strict monitoring of items' rates.

He said price control magistrates should proactively perform and rate lists should be conspicuously displayed at all shops.

The Returning Officers will announce the results and in case of any complaint, election tribunal will decide the matter under the Election Act.

The meeting approved amendments to Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act, 2019. He asked ministers to fully take part in public service. He said that LG system would be helpful in empowerment of the people at the grassroots level as it has been designed in accordance with the needs of the time.It was also decided in meeting that recommendation regarding amendments in Oil & Gas Regularity Authority Ordinance 2002 would be forwarded to federal government.

Related Topics

Election Chief Minister Punjab Oil Kasur Price Gas 2019 All Government Cabinet Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz to fly abroad, ..

31 minutes ago

Siluanov: Russia Expects Unbiased Court Decision o ..

34 minutes ago

Stop hatching conspiracies against democratic govt ..

34 minutes ago

Impeachment Hearings Fail to Sway US Voters on Tru ..

34 minutes ago

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

1 hour ago

Modest Success of Normandy Summit in Paris Might L ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.