ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the formation of new Examination board for Religious Seminaries manifested the government's strong association with Masjid and Madrassah.

He said mainstreaming of the religious education in the country would eventually ensure optimum opportunities and conducive environment for the seminary students.

Addressing a news conference, Ashrafi dismissed the apprehension of changing the syllabus of religious seminaries. Over 70 percent seminaries were already imparting both the religious and contemporary education and their students were playing a pivotal role in the country's progress and prosperity.

He said effective measures have been taken to check fanning hatred among various segments of society.

Interfaith harmony centers have already been set up in four provinces to promote harmony among different segments of society.

A complaint cell has already been set up in his office to resolve the issues of minorities. Multiple issues of minorities had already been resolved in last two to three months.

He said relations with brother Islamic countries were being strengthened with each passing day. Out rightly rejecting the propaganda of wrong use of blasphemy law in country, he said the misuse of blasphemy law would not be tolerated.

Efforts were made to fan communal hatred during Muharram ul Haram, he said adding propaganda was being carried out regarding juvenile marriages and forced conversions, he said adding that consultations were being continued to establish a private forum namely Pak Arab Federation in which different intellectuals, businessmen and people of different walks of life would be included.

Moreover Interfaith Harmony Councils would be established by April while conveners of interfaith harmony have been appointed in four provinces.