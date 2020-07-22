UrduPoint.com
Formation Of Sugar Inquiry Commission Was Govt's Bold Step: AGP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:04 PM

Formation of sugar inquiry commission was govt's bold step: AGP

The attorney general for Pakistan Wednesday, arguing on an intra court appeal (ICA) filed by sugar mills association challenging the decision of single member bench, informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the government had taken a bold step by constituting sugar inquiry commission instead of surrendering before the responsible of the sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The attorney general for Pakistan Wednesday, arguing on an intra court appeal (ICA) filed by sugar mills association challenging the decision of single member bench, informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the government had taken a bold step by constituting sugar inquiry commission instead of surrendering before the responsible of the sugar crisis.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing.

The attorney general for Pakistan said initially, the inquiry committee was headed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and then the inquiry commission was formed to probe the matter.

The bench asked that how the interior ministry could issue the notification pertaining to set up an inquiry commission instead it should have been issued by the cabinet division.

To this, the attorney general said it was a minor mistake and there was no bad intention in issuance of the notification. The court could ignore this mistake, he added.

Justice Aurangzeb said if this notification was admitted then the other ministries could start the same practice.

He asked that what were the reasons to set up the inquiry commission and where the relevant officials showed irresponsibility.

The attorney general said inquiry commission could be established in the public interest.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow wherein the attorney general would continue his arguments in the case.

