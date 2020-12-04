UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Accountability Judge Arshad Malik Dies Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:06 PM

Former accountability judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik has passed away on Friday due to the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik has passed away on Friday due to the novel coronavirus.

As per details, Arshad Malik developed Coronavirus symptoms and eventually tested positive.

He died during treatment at a private hospital in Rawalpindi for the last one week, a private news channels reported.

The accountability judge, who announced the verdict against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference, was dismissed from service over misconduct on July 3.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Died Rawalpindi July From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing at Japan's Naha ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy, cold and dry weather predicted for ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan records 55 more deaths of Covid-19 during ..

18 minutes ago

Explosion Hit Engen Oil Refinery in South Africa's ..

2 minutes ago

Amid rising case load Italy tightens curbs for hol ..

2 minutes ago

Nigerian boss Pinnick lashes CAF Cup losers Kano a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.