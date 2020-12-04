Former accountability judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik has passed away on Friday due to the novel coronavirus.

As per details, Arshad Malik developed Coronavirus symptoms and eventually tested positive.

He died during treatment at a private hospital in Rawalpindi for the last one week, a private news channels reported.

The accountability judge, who announced the verdict against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference, was dismissed from service over misconduct on July 3.