Former accountability judge died of cardiac arrest and not due to Covid-19, says son

The son of the deceased judge, according to BBC report, has said that his father’s Covid-19 reports came negative and he died of cardiac arrest after suffering from pneumonia for last three weeks at a local hospital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) Former accountability judge Arshad Malik did not die of Coronavirus but due to Cardiac arrest.

“The reports of my father’s death due to Covid-19 are wrong as he died of cardiac arrest,” the son of the judge was quoted by the international news organization.

“His Covid-19 reports came negative,” he was quoted further as saying.

The former judge was fighting the case before Pujab Subordinate Judiciary Tribunal questioning termination of his services by the Lahore High Court’s administration committee on the basis of professional misconduct.

The former judge was 55 years old and was survived by two sons and two daughters.

He was fighting his case for reinstatement after he was removed by the Lahore High Court’s administrative committee on August 6, 2020.

The former judge had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in one reference of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and acquitted him in another case.

On July 3, 2020, The court’s administrative committee led by Chief Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan gave approval of his removal after he was found guilty of professional misconduct.

The ex-judge was proceeded against under Punjab Civil Servants (Efficiency & Disciplinary) Rules 1990 for misconduct charges against him.

However, Arshad Malik had argued in his appeal that the administration committee approved his termination from service even though facts did not warrant such an action. He refused professional misconduct on his part. He pleaded the tribunal to declare committee’s decision as null and void and restore him.

On other hand PML-N had also accused Arshad Malik of convicting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under pressure.

However, the judge had said that he was blackmailed by PML-N Supporters. He had acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference.

Last year in July, Maryam Nawaz had shown recorded video clips of Arshad Malik at a press conference, saying that Arshad Maliked to PML-N worker Nasir Butt that he convicted Nawaz Sharif unjustly. She said that the judge had admitted before the party worker that he was he under pressure.