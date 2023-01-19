UrduPoint.com

Former ACS KP, IGPs For Caretaker KP CM Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:05 PM

After the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the big issue that emerged was a unanimous candidate for the slot of caretaker chief minister of the province, official sources revealed on Thursday

Earlier, Governor KP Ghulam Ali had expressed the hope that CM Mahmood Khan and former leader of the opposition in KP assembly Akram Durrani would agree on the same names. If they failed to build consensus, the governor had hinted at using his constitutional power over the issue.

According to sources, the Names of former additional chief secretary KP Hammad Owais and two former IGPs Kamal Shah and Syed Masood Shah were included in the list of caretaker CM.

Various other names were also under consideration, sources added.

ACS KP Hammad Owais was from the DMG group and had served as Federal secretary, and in different other capacities at various departments of KP. One of his brothers is an additional IGP and the other brother has remained at various high positions in Customs.

The sources said that Hamad Owais Agha is among the top three candidates on the list for caretaker CM.

Former IGPs Kamal Shah and Syed Masood Shah were from the police services and their names were also under consideration.

