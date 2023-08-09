Former ADB manager booked in corruption case

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered case against former manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) for embezzling loan money of its customer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered case against former manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) for embezzling loan money of its customer.

Khalid Hussain son of Ali Muhammad Bhutta filed application with the FIA alleging that the former bank manager of ADB Shah Jamal branch, Manzoor Hussain had transacted loan worth worth Rs.

13.50,000 in his name. He said that he didn't receive money while the bank served him notice to return the loan.

The corruption of the bank manager was proved after the investigation started by the FIA.

The circle of the investigation was expanded to other members of the bank relating to the scam, it was told.