Open Menu

Former ADB Manager Booked In Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Former ADB manager booked in corruption case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered case against former manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) for embezzling loan money of its customer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered case against former manager of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) for embezzling loan money of its customer.

Khalid Hussain son of Ali Muhammad Bhutta filed application with the FIA alleging that the former bank manager of ADB Shah Jamal branch, Manzoor Hussain had transacted loan worth worth Rs.

13.50,000 in his name. He said that he didn't receive money while the bank served him notice to return the loan.

The corruption of the bank manager was proved after the investigation started by the FIA.

The circle of the investigation was expanded to other members of the bank relating to the scam, it was told.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan Bank Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency Asian Development Bank

Recent Stories

Amanat records H1 2023 profit of AED 96 million up ..

Amanat records H1 2023 profit of AED 96 million up 52% YoY

8 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Japanese politician's visi ..

China strongly condemns Japanese politician's visit to Taiwan

5 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in appeal against Imran Khan's ..

IHC serves notices in appeal against Imran Khan's conviction

5 minutes ago
 US fellowships help Pakistani youth ace unique ski ..

US fellowships help Pakistani youth ace unique skills, enhance leadership qualit ..

11 minutes ago
 ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

47 minutes ago
 PCP, UET Peshawar ink MoU

PCP, UET Peshawar ink MoU

2 minutes ago
Pakistan squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series a ..

Pakistan squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series announced

2 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

53 minutes ago
 Harmas bags U11 title of Asian Jr Super Series

Harmas bags U11 title of Asian Jr Super Series

2 minutes ago
 Saudi-Israeli Draft Peace Treaty to Remain on the ..

Saudi-Israeli Draft Peace Treaty to Remain on the Table Only for 6-9 Months - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan