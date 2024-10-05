Former Adl Secretary of Bangladesh government remembers his teachers at ICB G/6-3 on 'World Teachers Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) A nostalgic testament from a student Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed a retired Additional Secretary of the Bangladesh Government, who called Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 home from 1969 to 1971. Though fate took him to Bangladesh in 1971, his affection for his school and teachers endured.

On World Teachers' Day, Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed who is former Editor of Bangladesh Quarterly, currently working as a columnist for the Dhaka-based 'The Financial Express' also showed his deepest gratitude in this special message "Remembering My Teachers at Islamabad Model School for Boys I have wonderful memories of my alma-mater ‘Islamabad Model School for Boys’ (IMS), later called Islamabad College for Boys - G-6/3 (ICB)".

"My encounter with one of the IMS teachers happened even before I got admitted to the school in April 1969. That was when the then sports teacher of the school saved my life by taking me to the nearby Poly Clinic on his motorcycle when I was profusely bleeding from the head after accidentally hit by a stone on the playing ground of the school. That teacher even escorted me to my home after I was treated at the Poly Clinic" he mentioned.

"Later, when I joined class six of IMS at the start of the 1969 academic year, I encountered many wonderful teachers who wielded enormous influence in my life and career. They included our dynamic and upright principal Mr. H. H. Siddiqui, who was one of the most inspirational figures and eloquent speakers that I ever met. Then there was our hugely handsome class teacher Mr Fazle Rahim – who infused much-needed confidence in me about my mathematical skills; the stylish and sports-minded geography teacher Mr Subhanullah – who was good in both urdu and Bengali – always making us feel at home in his presence and actively engaging with us even in the playing-field.

He said then there were the outstanding English teachers – the phenomenal Mr Jinnah and the legendary Mr Robson– whose pronunciations were as good as any native Englishmen; the demure Mr Iftekharuddin another UK-trained teacher who took us to the golden realm of history, heritage and civilization; the vibrant religious studies cum civics teachers Mr Irshad and Mr Arif who were always ready to explain everything to us most candidly and conversationally; the philosopher-like Easy-Urdu teacher Mr Jan-e-Alam who himself was a distinguished poet; and the empathetic house-master Mr Shamsi who was a caring and father-like figure to many of us.

"I am eternally grateful to my IMS teachers, as I can still earn a living as a freelance translator cum writer even in my retired life because of a strong foundation in English that was laid during my school years" he remembered.

He recalled that many other students of Bangladesh origin at IMS did even better than me. They included the ex-Foreign

Secretary of Bangladesh late Mijarul Quayes, high-ranking IMF/IFC officials S M Tareq, Syed Akhtar Mahmud and Reza Kibria, former CEO of GSK-Bangladesh and GSK-Pakistan Azizul Huq, and many others.

"It is because of the edifice that was laid at our wonderful alma mater that many of us could shine in life. Our gratitude, love and respect for our IMS teachers are bound to last forever till we land on the other side of the rainbow. May the Almighty Allah continue to shower His immense blessings and mercy on them all".