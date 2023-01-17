UrduPoint.com

Former Afghan Ambassador Condemns Latif Afridi Assassination

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Former Afghan Ambassador condemns Latif Afridi assassination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Omar Zakhilwal has strongly condemned assassination of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi here on Tuesday .

Dr Omar Zakhilwal in a post on his twitter handle account said that it was shocking to hear about the assassination of good friend Latif Afridi.

"I strongly condemn this heinous crime", he tweeted.

He said, "Latif Afridi was great leader, lawyer, fearless human rights' defender and a scholar. His demise is anirreparable loss to all . May Allah grant him Janna and give patience to his bereaved family and friends to overcome this immense loss and grief."

