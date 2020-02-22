UrduPoint.com
Former AGP’s Controversial Remarks Against SC Judges: PBC Demands Removal Of Law Minister Farogh Naseem

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:08 PM

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Judges: PBC demands removal of Law Minister Farogh Naseem

PBC Vice Chairman demands Imran Khan to expel Law Minister Farogh Naseem and hold judicial inquiry into the matter that targeted the judiciary.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has demanded removal of Law Minister Farogh Naseem from the Federal cabinet in the “larger national interests” after controversial remarks made by former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan against the judges of the top court, the reports say.

According to the details, PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi welcomed the gesture showed by former Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan. He said he accepted the demand of the council and stepped down besides withdrawing his statement he had made against the judges of the top court.

The top regulatory body of the lawyers strongly condemned the PTI government for allegedly making an attempt to bow down the judiciary. The council demanded investigation against incumbent Law Minister Farogh Naseem through a judicial commission and termed him a “mastermind of a conspiracy against the judiciary.

The council said: “Needless to add that his past amply reflects that instead of believing in the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law, democracy and civil authority through democratic process, Law Minister Naseem always takes pride to support and serve the undemocratic forces in power,”.

It further said: “As the role, conduct and activities of the law minister, aimed at undermining the independence of the judiciary and continuity of democratic process of government as per the Constitution, are against the national interest and thus are earning a bad name for the incumbent government,”.

Former AGP resigned from the office on demand of the PBC and surrendered before the court of law while submitting unconditional written apology before the Supreme Court. He said that government knew what statement he was going to make. However, Law Minister Farogh Naseem had denied the allegations, saying that it was not in the knowledge of the government. He claimed that Khan did not resign by his own instead he was asked to step down by the government.

