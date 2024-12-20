Former AJK PM, Tanveer Ilyas, AJK PPP Leader Discuss Political Affairs
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Dec, 2024) Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP), AJK Chapter's President and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has met Chaudhry Riyaz, a key leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
They discussed matters of common interests in the backdrop of the current national and regional political situation in AJK and expressed grave concern over increased human rights abuses in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).
"The two leaders discussed, in length, the overall political situation in the country including AJK, with a focus on the ongoing ugly acts of India-sponsored state terrorism including increased human rights abuses unleashed against innocent people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, the media wing of the IPP AJK told media here late Thursday.
The meeting was held in the Federal Capital.
In the meeting, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan emphasized the importance of collective efforts to combat terrorism, praising the Pakistan Army, security agencies, and the public for their role in defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.
He also stressed the need for all political parties to stand united and rally round a platform to raise voices against increased Indian atrocities in internationally acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, the IPP AJK media wing said.
Both the leaders also reviewed the ongoing efforts of political leaders in AJK to address pressing local issues of the public interest with special emphasis on promoting unity among the political parties in the state, it said.
The meeting was also attended by another Istehkam e Pakistan Party AJK Leader, Sardar Omar Tanveer Khan, who accompanied the former Prime Minister.
APP /ahr/378
