Former AJK Premier Barrister Sultan Mehmood Meets CM Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:27 PM

Former AJK premier Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office, where they discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Former AJK premier Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office, where they discussed matters of mutual interest.

They strongly condemned Indian barbarity in Occupied Kashmir and controversial citizenship (amendment) act of Indian government.

Usman Buzdar said that prolonged curfew and lockdown had failed to suppress the passion and freedom struggle of the Kashmiris. He said that the whole Pakistani nation was firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self- determination.

The Punjab government was providing assistance for development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir region, he added.

The chief minister said that roads linking AJK would be repaired while repair and maintenance of Dina to Mangla Road would soon be completed.

Similarly, Mangla-Jatlan Canal Road would also be constructed, he added.

Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that India had converted Occupied Kashmir into living hell while Kashmiris had kindled the freedom struggle with their blood.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has boldly fought the core issue of Kashmir at every forum, he said adding, Usman Buzdar's vision of composite development of the province was praiseworthy.

