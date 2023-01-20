UrduPoint.com

Former AJK President Sardar Anwar Khan Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Former AJK President Sardar Anwar Khan laid to rest

Former President Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Major General (R) Sardar Anwar Khan was laid to eternal rest with full state honour after his funeral prayers were held at Rawalpindi Race Course Ground on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Former President Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Major General (R) Sardar Anwar Khan was laid to eternal rest with full state honour after his funeral prayers were held at Rawalpindi Race Course Ground on Friday. He was passed away yesterday after brief illness.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir police force and Pakistan Army presented guard of honor to his funeral before burial while funeral prayer was attended by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Acting President Chaudhry Anwarul Haque, Chief Justice Justice AJK Raja Saeed Akram Khan besides other leaders, his relatives and friends.

The AJK Prime Minister laid a floral wreath on the grave of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of his ranks.

He said that the deceased was a strong voice of the state, his professional services on the military front were unparalleled.

The AJK PM said that the services of late Sardar Anwar Khan for the state and its people would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history. "Sardar Anwar Khan made himself a national leader by his personality and principles and his actions", the PM said.

Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen, Political Advisor Sardar Iftikhar and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Army Police Jammu Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prayer Race

Recent Stories

1.219 million children get polio vaccine in Faisal ..

1.219 million children get polio vaccine in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Vice Chancellor SAU distributes certificate among ..

Vice Chancellor SAU distributes certificate among training participants

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court summons Sindh Chief Secretary in mis ..

Supreme Court summons Sindh Chief Secretary in missing girls case

1 minute ago
 France to boost defence spending by a third

France to boost defence spending by a third

1 minute ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s comm ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainabili ..

29 minutes ago
 Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 2 ..

Chinese Travel Agencies to Resume Group Tours to 20 Countries on February 6

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.