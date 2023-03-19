(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 19 (APP) ::The death anniversary of the ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Syed Ali Ahmed Shah would be observed on Tuesday across the valley.

Special ceremonies in this regard will be held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, besides in his ancestral Mirpur city and other places to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader for his lifetime services to the Kashmir cause.

Major ceremony to mark the anniversary will be held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology – City Campus Mechanical Hall at 11.00am on March 21 under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram, ex Chief Justice of AJK Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, MUST Varsity Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd) Younis Javed and other dignitaries from various segments of the socety will grace the occasion attending the ceremony.

Born in 1901 at old Mirpur city, late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his preliminary education in the said city and later from the Mission school in Srinagar. He joined the British Indian Army in 1923 as a Lieutenant.

Later on, he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after his retirement from 20-year British-India military service before and after 1947. He remained the AJK President from May 1950 to September 1951.