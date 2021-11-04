Former AJK President to be appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US

(@FahadShabbir)

Masood Khan had already served as Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and remained Pakistan’s Ambassador to China and Permanent Representative to the United Nation in different years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Former Azad Jammu Kashmir president Masood Khan would be appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, the latest reports said on Thursday.

The reports said that Masood Khan would replace incumbent Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Dr. Asad Majeed Khan.

A formal summary was also moved in this regard.

Masood served as the 27th president of Azad Kashmir and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appointed him on the highest office in 2016.

Previously, Masood served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in different capacities since 1980 before elevation as the AJK president.

He always raised voice on the sufferings of the oppressed Kashmiris that warrant an effective strategy to end the never-ending holocaust.

Masood also served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from August 2003 to March 2005 before becoming Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland from 2005 to 2008.

He also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to China between September 2008 and September 2012 and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York between October 11, 2012 and February 7, 2015.