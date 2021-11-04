UrduPoint.com

Former AJK President To Be Appointed As Pakistan’s Ambassador To The US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:51 AM

Former AJK President to be appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US

Masood Khan had already served as Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and remained Pakistan’s Ambassador to China and Permanent Representative to the United Nation in different years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Former Azad Jammu Kashmir president Masood Khan would be appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, the latest reports said on Thursday.

The reports said that Masood Khan would replace incumbent Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Dr. Asad Majeed Khan.

A formal summary was also moved in this regard.

Masood served as the 27th president of Azad Kashmir and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appointed him on the highest office in 2016.

Previously, Masood served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in different capacities since 1980 before elevation as the AJK president.

He always raised voice on the sufferings of the oppressed Kashmiris that warrant an effective strategy to end the never-ending holocaust.

Masood also served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from August 2003 to March 2005 before becoming Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland from 2005 to 2008.

He also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to China between September 2008 and September 2012 and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York between October 11, 2012 and February 7, 2015.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations China Jammu Geneva New York Switzerland Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir February March August September October 2016 2015 From

Recent Stories

Israel lawmakers pass first state budget in 3 year ..

Israel lawmakers pass first state budget in 3 years

2 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim yout ..

PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim youth

19 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings on ..

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings on 4th Nov, 2021

19 minutes ago
 Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sada ..

Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sadaqat Abbasi

19 minutes ago
 RPT: ANALYSIS - Dem Loss in Virginia Governor Race ..

RPT: ANALYSIS - Dem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Vo ..

30 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreig ..

Japanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreign Ministry - Reports

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.