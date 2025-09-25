Open Menu

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted In Ddiplomatic Passport Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:37 PM

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport case

Indictment has been read out to former AJK premier, who pleaded not guilty to charges

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) A district and sessions court in Islamabad has formally indicted former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in a case concerning the alleged misuse of a diplomatic passport.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal presided over the proceedings, during which Ilyas appeared before the court in compliance with its directives.

The indictment was read out to the former premier, who pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case revolves around allegations that Ilyas continued to use his diplomatic passport for travel after leaving office. During the hearing, the court ordered the prosecution to present its witnesses at the next session to support the charges.

After completing the day’s proceedings, the court adjourned the hearing until October 6, when testimony from the prosecution’s witnesses is expected to begin.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir October From Court

Recent Stories

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

3 minutes ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

55 minutes ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.

Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.

1 hour ago
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

2 hours ago
 With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro in New York

2 hours ago
 Over 100 countries announce new national climate a ..

Over 100 countries announce new national climate action plans at high-level summ ..

2 hours ago
 Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittance ..

Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan