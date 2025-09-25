- Home
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted In Ddiplomatic Passport Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2025 | 01:37 PM
Indictment has been read out to former AJK premier, who pleaded not guilty to charges
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) A district and sessions court in Islamabad has formally indicted former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in a case concerning the alleged misuse of a diplomatic passport.
Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal presided over the proceedings, during which Ilyas appeared before the court in compliance with its directives.
The indictment was read out to the former premier, who pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The case revolves around allegations that Ilyas continued to use his diplomatic passport for travel after leaving office. During the hearing, the court ordered the prosecution to present its witnesses at the next session to support the charges.
After completing the day’s proceedings, the court adjourned the hearing until October 6, when testimony from the prosecution’s witnesses is expected to begin.
