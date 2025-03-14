Former Al-Falah securities CEO arrested for Rs 540 million fraud; wife faces cyber crime inquiry

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi has arrested Atif Mohammad Khan, former CEO of Al-Falah Securities CLSA Pvt Ltd — a subsidiary of Bank Al-Falah Ltd — on charges of embezzling Rs 540 million, following an extensive criminal inquiry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi has arrested Atif Mohammad Khan, former CEO of Al-Falah Securities CLSA Pvt Ltd — a subsidiary of Bank Al-Falah Ltd — on charges of embezzling Rs 540 million, following an extensive criminal inquiry.

The investigation, initiated after a complaint by the Group Head of Bank Al-Falah, revealed that Khan allegedly misused his position to commit criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts, fraud, and forgery. He was taken into custody on March 8, 2025, and is currently under investigation by the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA Karachi.

In a bizarre twist, just days after Khan’s arrest, an individual posing as an FIA official allegedly contacted Khan’s wife, Ms Nadia Hussain, via WhatsApp, demanding a bribe.

Upon verifying the call with FIA Karachi, she was informed that it was a hoax and was advised to report the incident to the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC).

However, instead of reporting the incident, Hussain took to social media, accusing FIA officials of misconduct. As a result, FIA Cyber Crime Karachi has launched an inquiry against her under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which is expected to proceed on legal merit.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.