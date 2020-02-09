Former Ambassador calls for pragmatic steps for welfare of poets, artists community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here on Sunday said poets and artists were playing significant role in promoting soft image of the country and underlined the need for taking practical steps for their welfare and financial support of their families to live a dignified life.

Inspite of limited financial resources, he said, poets and artists were enhancing the country's prestige through their poetry and artwork and time has come to take pragmatic steps at the Government level for their welfare and socioeconomic devolopment of families of all those who were immortalized.

"The renowned Pashto folk singer, Hidayatullah Khan had spent last period of his life in extremely difficult conditions as he was overlooked for years despite rendering valuable services for the country's music industry," Manzoor told APP.

The recipient of President's Award for Pride of Performance and numerous other awards of cultural organisations had been living in oblivion since 2004 owing to domestic issues followed by health problems, memory loss and finally lost battle for life in September last year.

Known as Muhammad Rafi of Pashto, Ustad Hidayatullah Khan had gained widespread reputation for his famous hit pashto songs 'Rasha Auo Rasha', 'Manzal Da Tolo Uew De Kho Safar Juda Juda', 'Tere Shwey Warze Da Khanda' and 'Yema Da Truck Driver'.

His popular songs at Pasto movies such as Deedan, Orbal, Jawargar, Da Pakhtun Tora, Alaqa Ghair and Ghazi Kaka had taken Hidayatullah's popularity to a new heights.

"We need to give enormous respect and finanicial support to such legands in their life rather wait for their demise to acknowledge their services" Manzoorul Haq who served Pakistan's Ambassador in Saudi Arabia and Egypt told APP.

"Luckily, the incumbent Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz belonged to a literary family and was himself a highly educated personality from whom the poets, musicians and artists community have a lot of expectations." He expressed the hope that the Chief Secretary would take practical measures for their welfare and well-being of the deceased families.

Pragmatic steps should be taken for free treatment of all those artists and poets confronted to fatal ailments.

Ambassador Manzoor said literary, cultural and entertainment functions were being held frequently in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad where artists, poets, musicians and singers receive warm applause from audiences and get exposures besides contributing to their families' economy.

He said such programs should be increased in Peshawar to enable local artists, singers and musicians to showcase their talent and earned name like Ustad Hidayatullah Khan in the music world.

A cultural program "One Night on name of Ghazal" organized by the KP Culture Directorate was held at Nishtar Hall Peshawar where noted singers Gul Meena, Sarfaraz Khan and Fayaz Kheshgi enthralled the audience in the jampacked hall.

Ambassador Manzoor said the successful event was the manifestation of the return of peace and normalcy in Peshawar after a long time as this ancient city had witnessed worst days due to conflict in Afghanistan.

He said holding of such programs in others regional languages including Hindko, Saraeki and Chitrali in DI Khan, Abbottabad and Chitral would not only encourage local singers and musicians but provide better entertainment facilities to the entertainment starved residents of these cities.

The former Ambassador said like Gazals and poems focus should be made on Pashto others songs like "Looba and Charbata" besides special programs for searching of new talents to carry Pashto music forward.

He appreciated Director Culture Department, Shama Niamat and other organizationers for successful holding of the cultural program and expressed the hope of holding of more such events in future.

He also praised Directorate Culture for holding a program in memory of Ustad Hidayatullah Khan, saying his services for Pashto music would be remembered in golden words besides a source of inspiration for young artists in future.