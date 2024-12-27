Former Ambassador, CS KP Rustam Shah Mohmand Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Former ambassador and chief secretary KP, Rustam Shah Mohmand passed at the age of 82 due to a brief illness on Friday.
According to his family sources, the funeral prayer of the late bureaucrat would be offered at 4p.m today at Shami Road Peshawar. The distinguished officer had served in different key positions for Pakistan including its Interior Secretary, Chief Secretary KP, commissioner of Afghan refugees and Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Rustam Shah Mohmand.
He said that the death of Rustam Shah Mohmand was a national loss.
He said that Rustam Shah Mohmand’s contributions to the country’s development, foreign affairs, and administrative matters would always be remembered in golden words. “His leadership skills, commitment and sincerity made him an exemplary figure.”
The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying that Allah Almighty may grant them patience to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed in the highest place for the eternal mercy of the departed soul.
APP/fam/
