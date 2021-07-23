UrduPoint.com
Former Ambassadors Demand Placing Of Noor's Murderer Name On ECL

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Former ambassadors demand placing of Noor's murderer name on ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Over 100 former ambassadors have demanded of the government to put the name of the killer on Exit Control List (ECL), who had allegedly murdered the daughter of a former envoy.

The Association of Former Ambassadors (AFA) of Pakistan in a statement issued by its Secretary General Ambassador Sanaullah strongly condemned the gruesome killing of the daughter of former Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukaddam and called for an "exemplary punishment" for the murderer of Ms Noor.

Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday.

The ambassadors apprehended that 'using his dual nationality', the murderer could escape the country.

"Therefore, the Association demands that his name should be placed on the ECL to ensure that he does not use his family influence and power to slip away from the country," the statement read.

The former ambassadors noted with "disgust and horror" the brutal and heinous crime and called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a notice of it to ensure that justice is done.

They also urged the police and prosecutor to get hold of all previous medical and criminal record of the culprit.

"Supervision of this case would help reduce alarmingly high crime against women in Islamabad," they stressed.

The Association appreciated the personal message of support from the Foreign Minister to the bereaved family and mentioned the Foreign Secretary, who lent his support by attending the funeral.

