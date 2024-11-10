Former ANP leader Zahid Khan joins PML-N

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The former Central Secretary of Information of the Awami National Party (ANP) and senior politician, Senator Zahid Khan, along with his family and thousands of associates has resigned from the ANP and joined the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

At the joining ceremony in Odigram, Lower Dir, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Amir Muqam welcomed Senator Zahid Khan, his family, and thousands of associates to the PML-N, expressing gratitude on behalf of himself, Nawaz Sharif, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Muqam thanked Zahid Khan, stating that his extensive experience would strengthen the party at both the provincial and national levels.

Engineer Muqam said that PTI wants to push the country towards default, but using a 'trump card' will not grant PTI or its founder any NRO. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership and the efforts of his team, the country is moving towards economic stability, and they will thwart all conspiracies against Pakistan.

The PML-N provincial president highlighted that the interest rate has fallen from 23% to 15%, and the stock market is reaching historic highs. The Federal Minister added that, thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts, inflation has dropped from 38% to 7%.

He criticized the PTI provincial government for its inability to pay salaries to teachers and government employees while making claims about acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He added that actions compromising national dignity, like raising the American flag at the Swabi gathering, are unacceptable.

Engr. Amir Muqam noted that the Malakand Division, a region impacted by floods and militancy, received additional tax exemptions from the federal government. He stated that despite 12 years of governance, the roads in Malakand remain in poor condition, with no major projects undertaken.

He also commented that the narrative of prisoner number 804 is causing instability. He assured that once restrictions are lifted, the supply of natural gas throughout the division will be swiftly accelerated.

In his address, Zahid Khan shared that he had stepped back from politics but was motivated by the dedication and efforts of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and especially Engr. Amir Muqam’s performance in the province. He expressed his commitment to serve the country through PML-N after 34 years with ANP.

The event was attended by the entire PML-N leadership from Malakand Division, such as Wajid Ali Khan, Malik Jehanzaib, Qaemus Khan, Muhammad Ali Shah, Sajad Khan, and other key leaders.