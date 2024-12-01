Former Asian Squash Champion Danish Atlas Khan Meets Governor Kundi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that we are working on a comprehensive strategy for the development of all sports, including squash, to provide opportunities for young people to showcase their talents.
He said this during a meeting with renowned squash player and former Asian champion, Danish Atlas Khan, recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, here at Governor House.
During the meeting discussion focused on the promotion of sports and the training of young athletes.
Danish Atlas Khan highlighted the issues facing squash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and emphasized the need for efforts to nurture the talents of young players.
He pointed out that Peshawar, in particular, has produced several world champions in squash, but there is a need for more facilities and government support to further promote the sport.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised Danish Atlas Khan's efforts and said that the provincial government is taking significant steps to promote sports.
The Governor also acknowledged the significant role played by Danish Atlas Khan’s family in squash, noting that the family has dominated the sport for over 40 years.
He assured that modern facilities would be provided for the promotion of squash and that local tournaments would be organized to address the challenges the sport faces.
During the meeting, Danish Atlas Khan shared his international experiences and the victories he has achieved for Pakistan in the field of squash.
The Governor praised his contributions, describing him as a source of pride for Pakistan and a role model for young athletes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Health Advisor urges masses to hate AIDs disease, not patient6 minutes ago
-
Sindh’s cultural day reflects harmony and heritage: Nisar Shah6 minutes ago
-
Bodybuilder Ahsan Aslam clinches another international Gold for Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Governor pledges to protect, promote cultural values of Sindh6 minutes ago
-
HSA completes screening for over 150,000 paramedical candidates in five Islamabad hospitals6 minutes ago
-
Ex-MNA Ali Hassan Gilani dies in road accident16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior shares details of protest fiasco orchestrated by PTI25 minutes ago
-
Nine months training for transgender on mental health, psychological social support completes25 minutes ago
-
Raisani mourns tragic demise of Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani26 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Winter Contingency Plan 2024-2025: safety measures finalized in Galyat26 minutes ago