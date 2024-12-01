Former Asian Squash Champion Danish Atlas Khan meets Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that we are working on a comprehensive strategy for the development of all sports, including squash, to provide opportunities for young people to showcase their talents.

He said this during a meeting with renowned squash player and former Asian champion, Danish Atlas Khan, recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, here at Governor House.

During the meeting discussion focused on the promotion of sports and the training of young athletes.

Danish Atlas Khan highlighted the issues facing squash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and emphasized the need for efforts to nurture the talents of young players.

He pointed out that Peshawar, in particular, has produced several world champions in squash, but there is a need for more facilities and government support to further promote the sport.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised Danish Atlas Khan's efforts and said that the provincial government is taking significant steps to promote sports.

The Governor also acknowledged the significant role played by Danish Atlas Khan’s family in squash, noting that the family has dominated the sport for over 40 years.

He assured that modern facilities would be provided for the promotion of squash and that local tournaments would be organized to address the challenges the sport faces.

During the meeting, Danish Atlas Khan shared his international experiences and the victories he has achieved for Pakistan in the field of squash.

The Governor praised his contributions, describing him as a source of pride for Pakistan and a role model for young athletes.