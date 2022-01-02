UrduPoint.com

Former Australian Senator Calls For Unified Efforts To Ensure Justice For Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Former Australian Senator calls for unified efforts to ensure justice for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Former Senator of Australia and human rights activist Lee Rhiannon on Sunday said 2022 must be the year when the world will speak out for the Kashmiris.

In a video message, she said, "I support the global struggle for Kashmiris' self determination." "In 2022 let us unite our efforts to ensure justice for Kashmiris, for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Indian Occupied Kashmir, for the release of all political prisoners and an end to human rights violations," she added.

"History shows us that public opinion needs to be strong and loud and on the streets to achieve change. Then the world leaders will have the courage to speak out against the crimes and lies of the Modi led BJP government and this is critical to achieve justice for Kashmiris.""I work with the Let Kashmiris Decide global coalition and all those who support self determination for Kashmir. 2022 must be the year when the world speaks out for the Kashmiris," she added.

