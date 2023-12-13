Former Bahauddin Zakariya Unviersity’s VC visits agriculture university Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Former Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Professor Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi on Wednesday visited the Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan.

He met with vice chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr Shaibullah and Registrar Abdul Basit Khan and exchanged views about various matters about academic activities and the development of the university.

They also discussed measures regarding beautification and establishment of new class-rooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Manoor Akhbar Kundi said appreciated the efforts of the incumbent vice chancellor for putting the Agricultural University on the path of progress.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture university said effective measures had been made for ensuring discipline and improvement in academics and research.

They said the Agricultural University in Dera Ismail Khan was benefiting a large number of students from Dera, South Waziristan, adjacent areas of Punjab, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Mianwali.

They said universities played a crucial role in the progress of any region, and the establishment of the Agricultural University in Dera Ismail Khan would open new avenues for development in the field of agriculture.

APP/slm